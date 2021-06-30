World Bank Group (WBG) Young Professionals Program (YPP) 2022 – Apply

Application Deadline: July 15th 2021

The World Bank Group Young Professionals Program (YPP) is a starting point for an exciting career at the World Bank Group. Young Professionals are recruited from around the world with various academic and professional backgrounds relevant to the World Bank, IFC and MIGA. WBG are looking for applicants who demonstrate a passion for international development, graduate education, relevant professional experience, and the potential to grow into impactful leadership roles across our institutions.

The WBG YPP is a two-year leadership development program at the start of a five-year employment contract with the World Bank, IFC or MIGA. Young Professionals (YPs) start the program in Washington, DC, where they engage in intensive training—on-the-job and in the classroom—learning the fundamentals of leadership and development operations across institutions, and how to identify opportunities for joint impact.

Eligibility Requirements

To be considered for the WBG YPP, applicants must:

Be born on or after October 1, 1989

Have a master’s or doctoral degree*

Specialize in a field relevant to YPP Business Areas

Demonstrate relevant professional experience or continued study at the doctoral level**

Be fluent in English

The Bank’s Group recruitment policy is to hire staff of the highest caliber, on as wide a geographical basis as possible, with preference to nationals of WBG member countries or countries of operations.

*Graduate degree requirements:

For World Bank placement: Complete a relevant master’s degree by July 15, 2021 or PhD before September 2022. Fields of study should be related to a World Bank Business Area.

For IFC & MIGA placement: Complete a relevant graduate degree before September 12, 2022. Fields of study should be related to an IFC or MIGA Business Area, including but not limited to a Master’s of Business Administration (or equivalent), Economics, Finance, International Relations, Science and Engineering.

**Professional experience requirements:

For World Bank placement: Demonstrate 3+ years of relevant experience, or the equivalent in continued study at the doctoral level.

For IFC & MIGA placement: Demonstrate4+ years of relevant experience in finance, political risk insurance and credit enhancement, project/program development, economic development and/or consulting. Certifications such as the CFA are a plus.

KEY PROGRAM FEATURES

Professional Experience YPs are full-time employees, making significant contributions to their respective unit’s work program, while building networks and knowledge across the Bank Group through the YPP. They often join field missions, where they work on the frontlines of WBG operations, learning key aspects of our work and directly engaging with our clients.

Leadership Development Through the WBG YPP curriculum, YPs develop the foundational knowledge to contribute to our business and the competencies to lead. Activities range from leadership and professional development workshops to networking, mentorship and conversations with WBG leadership.

Training on WBG Policies, Products & Operations YPs engage in intensive training on the policies, products and operations of the World Bank, IFC and MIGA. This aspect of the WBG YPP curriculum ensures that YPs know how to operationalize joint WBG solutions to development challenges, and how to retain and apply this knowledge for years to come.

Global Rotations across WBG YPs participate in at least one rotation within their home institution, with some engaging in additional rotations to another institution, with the goal of developing and applying skills across the business. Rotations are a core component of the curriculum, providing YPs the exposure to understand how our institutions work (and can work together) as well as how to align their skills to priority areas, like countries affected by fragility, conflict and violence (FCV), and other challenging environments.

Coaching & Mentoring YPs are assigned several mentors at the peer and departmental level. Mentors can provide advice on various topics ranging from settling into Washington, DC to identifying career opportunities throughout the YP experience, and beyond.

Networking Events In addition to the program orientation and graduation ceremonies, the WBG YPP office organizes regular events for YPs to stay in touch with program alumni, stakeholders and broader WBG staff.

Management Supported Rotations & Job Placements YPs are provided management-level support in their transitions to rotations and post-YPP job placements, ensuring their skills are best placed across the business.

COMPENSATION & BENEFITS

The WBG YPP offers a competitive salary and benefits package as part of a 5-year term contract. Benefits include health, life and accident insurance, a pension plan and possible relocation and mobility benefits depending on WBG guidelines.

Application Procedure

Before applying, ensure that you meet all eligibility requirements and have reviewed the application checklist below, for required material. Applications must be completed in one 90-minute session (it is not possible to save and continue later) by 11:59 PM UTC (Coordinated Universal Time) on the last day of the application period. On the application, candidates must select the institution that they believe best aligns with their skillset (the World Bank, IFC or MIGA). Duplicate applications will not be reviewed and will not increase one’s chances of selection.

APPLICATION CHECKLIST

Resume/CV

Academic Credentials*

1 Short Essay

Short Summary of Thesis or Dissertation (World Bank candidates, only if applicable)

3 Professional or Academic Recommendations**

*Diploma, Degree Completion Letter, Proof of Enrollment with Expected Graduation Date or Transcript.

**Recommendations will be requested via email during the eligibility screening stage.

Short Essay Question

In 6,000 characters or less, please describe:

Why you are interested in the WBG YPP and in your preferred institution (IBRD, IFC or MIGA);

Why you are the right person for the role; and

How your preferred institution, and the WBG as a whole, should support our clients to contain the impact of COVID-19, working towards a green, resilient, and inclusive recovery

THE INTERVIEW

The World Bank Group is closely monitoring COVID-19 developments. To ensure the safety of our current and prospective staff, the 2021 YPP interviews will be conducted virtually. Activities may include:

An assessment center, where you will be asked to participate in individual and group exercises

Timed computer-based financial tests

Applicants who are invited to interview will be provided with more detail as the process moves along.

Candidates are assessed based on experience, technical expertise, and competencies such as client orientation, leadership and communication.

For More Information:

Visit the Official Webpage of the World Bank Group (WBG) Young Professionals Program (YPP) 2021