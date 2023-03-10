MBA Scholarships at University of Michigan 2023 – Apply Now

MBA Scholarships at the University of Michigan 2023 – The Ross School of Management at the University of Michigan is now accepting applications for the University of Michigan MBA Scholarships 2023 from students who meet the necessary qualifications. To apply for this scholarship that is completely financed, read this guide.

About the University of Michigan

The University of Michigan is named by The Economist, Financial Times, Q.S. Global University Rankings, U.S. News & World Report, and Bloomberg Businessweek as one of the top business schools in the world.

The Stephen M. Ross School of Business is the business school at the University of Michigan. The mission of the Ross School of Business is to use business to improve society.

Its strong ideas, purpose-driven executives, and positive influence give business leaders the ability to change the world for the better.

Course Level: Masters

Award: $10,000 for full tuition

Nationality: International

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course: Full-Time MBA degree program offered by the university.

Requirements for Eligibility

To be eligible for the University of Michigan MBA Scholarships 2023, applicants must meet all of the following requirements:

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, permanent residents, and international students

Applicants must have high school certificates and an excellent academic record.

How to Apply for the University of Michigan MBA Scholarships 2023.

Interested Students must apply for admission through the university’s website. All students who meet the scholarship eligibility requirements will be considered.

You may include an unofficial copy of all undergraduate and graduate transcripts with your application; however, official transcripts will be required if you are accepted.

Update Resume

Write essays to each in 100 words or fewer 100 words each; 200 words total.

Michigan Ross employs the GMAC Common Recommendation Form.

All Applicants must submit one of the following exams: GMAT, GRE, MCAT, LSAT, PCAT, or DAT. On the application, you can self-report your score or upload unofficial score reports.

Official reports will be required if accepted. By the time of application, applicants must have earned the equivalent of a bachelor’s degree in the United States from an accredited institution.

If English is not your native language, you must take the Test of English as a Foreign Language(TOEFL), the Pearson Test of English (PTE), or the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) exam.

It’s important that you take the TOEFL exam’s internet-based test (iBT) version. The TOEFL score reporting code is 1839.

As an alternative to the TOEFL, we will accept a PTE or IELTS exam score. To have your scores sent electronically to Ross, choose “University of Michigan-Ann Arbor” as the recipient.

If you must have an undergraduate degree from an accredited institution where English was the sole language of instruction, you are exempt from the English proficiency requirement.

VISIT TO APPLY HERE

Application Deadline

Applications July 3, 2023

MBA Scholarships at the University of Michigan 2023.