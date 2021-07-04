International Students Scholarships at LSA University of Michigan, USA

Get top-notch quality education at the LSA University of Michigan through the International Students Scholarships for the academic year 2021-2022 in the USA.

This grant will be provided to international students who have applied to an undergraduate programme at the College of LSA of UMich. Students will receive a constant amount of money towards the programme for four years.

The LSA University of Michigan is a public research university in Ann Arbor standing among the top universities in the country and ranked at 23 in QS Global World Ranking. It harbors a mission to serve the people of Michigan and the world through pre-eminence in creating, communicating, preserving, and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.

Why choose to study at the LSA University of Michigan? The University of Michigan calls together leaders that are taught by world-class professors from across the world. It has created the most amazing and impressive community over the years. UMich gives the students countless and endless opportunities to pitch their business ideas, take interviews with big companies, and whatnot. It possesses the brightest minds that inspire each other and grow together.

Application Deadline: 1st October 2021

University or Organization: LSA University of Michigan

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: 10,000 USD

Nationality: International

Eligibility

Eligible Course or Subjects: Applicant can apply to undertake any undergraduate program taught by the College of LSA in UMich.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be admitted to an undergraduate degree program in the College of LSA.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The applicants must create a Friend account and log in using the created credentials to apply. The applicants must click on ‘International Students Scholarship’ When asked which program they are applying to while filling the general admission form.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Official transcripts

Test scores of different standardized exams

Letter of recommendation

Supporting documents

Admission Requirements: The students must have maintained a cumulative 3.0 GPA throughout their prior academic qualifications to be accepted in UMich.

Language Requirement: The applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL PBT – 600

TOEFL IBT – 100

IELTS – 7.0

Benefits

The University of Michigan will award the selected international students a sum of 10,000 USD for four years towards the applied undergraduate programme at UMich.

