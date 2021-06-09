Brock University Caribbean international awards in Canada 2021

International students are invited to become a part of Caribbean international awards at the Brock University in Canada. The grant is open for the academic year 2021-2022.

This educational award aims to support brilliant students who will take part in the undergraduate degree programme at the university.

Established in 1964, Brock University is one of Canada’s best post-secondary institutions. Its students can choose from a variety of undergraduate, graduate, post-graduate, and doctoral degrees.

Why study at Brock University? Students at BU have the opportunity to interact with people from many walks of life and ethnicities. Students will obtain an excellent education and have access to a good standard of living.

Application Deadline: Mid-August

Brief Description

University or Organization: Brock University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Awards: $4000

Number of Awards: 2

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Canada

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Students from Cuba; Haiti; Dominican Republic; Jamaica; Trinidad&Tobago; Guadeloupe; Martinique; Bahamas; Barbados; Saint Lucia; Curacao; Aruba; Saint Vincent and the Grenadines; Grenada; Antigua and Barbuda; Dominica; Cayman Islands; Saint Kitts&Nevis; Saint Maarten; Turks&Caicos Islands; Saint Martin; British Virgin Islands; Caribbean Netherlands; Anguilla; Saint Barthelemy and Montserrat

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate degree in any subject.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

Must be incoming first-year undergraduate students who show academic promise and financial need.

They must have high school certificates with an excellent academic record.

How to Apply

How to Apply: To be considered for this opportunity, aspirants will have to take admission in the undergraduate degree at the university. Students are automatically considered for this award.

Supporting Documents: Applicants must submit the academic transcripts of all the previous school attended, copy of their passport.

Admission Requirements: Applicants must have the following:

Senior Secondary school credential appropriate for entry to university in your home country;

Academically rigorous grade 12 year

Minimum B- average (higher for some programs)

Language Requirement: If English (learned and spoken in the home) is not your first language, you must submit evidence of English language proficiency.

TOEFL with a minimum of 100 on the IBT (Internet-Based Test) including a minimum of a 27 on Writing and 27 on Speaking

IELTS (International English Language Testing System) with a minimum score of 7.0 and a writing score of 7.0

MELAB (Michigan English Language Assessment Battery) with a minimum score of 90 and a composition score of 83.

PTE ACADEMIC (Pearson Test of English) with a minimum overall score of 68

Benefits

Brock University will provide the award amount of $4,000 for two successful students.

