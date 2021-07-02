    Press "Enter" to skip to content

UNC First-Year Admission-Based international awards in USA

By scholar on July 2, 2021

To recognize students’ efforts and excellence in learning, the University of Northern Colorado is offering the First-Year Admission-Based Scholarships in the USA.

The grant is available for students who want to start their bachelor’s degree at the University of Colorado. The award intends to cover $36,000 of the selected students’ programme fee.

The University of Northern Colorado is a public university in Greeley counted under National Best Colleges for Education in America. UNC’s mission as a public institution to teach, learn and serve in the public interest.

Why choose to study at the University of Northern Colorado? The University of Northern Colorado is a university that is highly engaged in authentic teaching and learning by applying knowledge to real-life problem solving, thus leading to transformative education. It shares enriched and advanced human understanding by addressing local and global issues through community-oriented, community-based, and/or community-built, mutually beneficial, and reciprocal research, scholarship, and creative works. UNC only focuses on transforming students organically.

Application Deadline: 30th September 2021

Brief Description
University or Organization: University of Northern Colorado
Department: NA
Course Level: Bachelor
Award: $36,000
Number of Awards: NA
Access Mode: Online
Nationality: Domestic
The award can be taken in the United States
Eligibility
Eligible Countries: All nationalities.
Eligible Course or Subjects: Bachelor’s degree level courses and subjects available at UNC are eligible to apply for.
Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:
Applicants must be accepted by UNC in the applied programme.
How to Apply
How to Apply: Applicants must follow the general admission process and apply through the university application portal. The general admission is will also make for the opportunity .
Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:
A completed application
Official high school and college transcripts
Financial support documents
Copy of Passport
Statement of Purpose
Admission Requirements: Applicants must score at least a 2.99 GPA in the previous academic degrees to be accepted in UNC.
Language Requirement: The applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests:
IELTS – 6.5
TOEFL IBT – 80
UNC IEP – Level 7
Benefits
The University of Northern Colorado will provide the program winners a sum of money ranging from $6,000 to $36,000 depending upon their grades and state of origin towards the applied programme at UNC.

