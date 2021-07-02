Hong Kong Academic Excellence Scholarships at University of Essex, UK

Unlock your academic potential with the help of Hong Kong Academic Excellence Scholarships. The funding programme is organized by the University of Essex.
This support will be provided to Hong Kong entrants who want to pursue an undergraduate degree at Essex in the UK. Students who will prove to be eligible for the opportunity will receive a sum of money towards the first year of the applied undergraduate programme at Essex.
The University of Essex is a public research university ranked 370th in the QS World University Rankings 2020. It is appreciated worldwide for its commitment to a culture of collaboration, agility, and teamwork, sharing good practices, promoting learning and skills across departments.
Why study at the University of Essex? The University of Essex is a universally renowned educational institution that recognizes the importance of meaningful relationships and partnerships. The specialty of Essex is the shared endeavor and the role of staff in the shaping of students’ careers. Essex values and supports the ongoing development of professional knowledge, expertise, and skills in the students. The University of Essex is a place where curiosity prevails, and exploring new ways of thinking and pushing boundaries is a given.
Application Deadline: 19th July 2021
Brief Description
University or Organization: University of Essex
Department: NA
Course Level: Undergraduate
Award: £3,000
Number of Awards: NA
Access Mode: Online
Nationality: Hong Kong
The award can be taken in the UK
Eligibility
Eligible Countries: Hong Kong
Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate level courses and subjects taught at Essex are eligible to apply for.
Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:
Applicants must have completed the necessary application procedure and be admitted to an undergraduate programme at Essex.
How to Apply
How to Apply: The applicants are supposed to apply online complete the application process to the undergraduate programme of their choice. The accepted students will automatically be considered for the opportunity . No separate application is required.
Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:
Documents related to previous studies and work experience
Official transcripts in English or certified translation of academic results showing marks or grades
A copy of CV for particular courses
Recent references, signed and dated by referee or an email from referee
Personal statement
Admission Requirements: Applicants must hold first-class results in high school to be accepted in an undergraduate programme at Essex.
Language Requirement: The applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests:
TOEFL IBT – 76 – 88 overall
IELTS – 0 – 6.0 overall
PTE – 50 – 58 overall
Trinity ISE – Pass overall
Cambridge English Qualification – 169 – 176 overall
KITE – 426 – 475
Benefits
The University of Essex will offer the selected students from Hong Kong £3,000 towards the first year of the applied undergraduate programme.
