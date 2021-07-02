Hong Kong Academic Excellence Scholarships at University of Essex, UK

Unlock your academic potential with the help of Hong Kong Academic Excellence Scholarships. The funding programme is organized by the University of Essex.

This support will be provided to Hong Kong entrants who want to pursue an undergraduate degree at Essex in the UK. Students who will prove to be eligible for the opportunity will receive a sum of money towards the first year of the applied undergraduate programme at Essex.

The University of Essex is a public research university ranked 370th in the QS World University Rankings 2020. It is appreciated worldwide for its commitment to a culture of collaboration, agility, and teamwork, sharing good practices, promoting learning and skills across departments.

Why study at the University of Essex? The University of Essex is a universally renowned educational institution that recognizes the importance of meaningful relationships and partnerships. The specialty of Essex is the shared endeavor and the role of staff in the shaping of students’ careers. Essex values and supports the ongoing development of professional knowledge, expertise, and skills in the students. The University of Essex is a place where curiosity prevails, and exploring new ways of thinking and pushing boundaries is a given.

Application Deadline: 19th July 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Essex

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: £3,000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: Hong Kong

The award can be taken in the UK

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Hong Kong

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate level courses and subjects taught at Essex are eligible to apply for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

Applicants must have completed the necessary application procedure and be admitted to an undergraduate programme at Essex.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The applicants are supposed to apply online complete the application process to the undergraduate programme of their choice. The accepted students will automatically be considered for the opportunity . No separate application is required.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Documents related to previous studies and work experience

Official transcripts in English or certified translation of academic results showing marks or grades

A copy of CV for particular courses

Recent references, signed and dated by referee or an email from referee

Personal statement

Admission Requirements: Applicants must hold first-class results in high school to be accepted in an undergraduate programme at Essex.

Language Requirement: The applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 76 – 88 overall

IELTS – 0 – 6.0 overall

PTE – 50 – 58 overall

Trinity ISE – Pass overall

Cambridge English Qualification – 169 – 176 overall

KITE – 426 – 475

Benefits

The University of Essex will offer the selected students from Hong Kong £3,000 towards the first year of the applied undergraduate programme.

