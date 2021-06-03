Hiram College Worldwide Scholarships in USA 2021

About Hiram College Worldwide Scholarships

Hiram College, Founded in 1850 is a private liberal arts college in Hiram, Ohio, United States. Hiram specializes in the education of undergraduate students, though the college does have a small graduate program.

The college offers 33 majors and 40 minors for traditional undergraduates, in addition to pre-professional programs for specific fields. It also offers a master’s degree in interdisciplinary studies, undergraduate completion programs at three local community college sites and has two fully online degree programs.

Description

University or Organization: Hiram College

Department: N/A

Course Level: Undergraduate degree

Awards: Up to $1000

Number of Awards: N/A

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility Demands

Eligible Countries: All nationalities

Eligible Course or Subjects: The grant will be awarded in any subject offered by the college.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible for the grant, the applicants must have to follow the following given requirements:

Available to International Students

Applicants must have high school certificates with a good academic record.

How to Get Started

How to Apply: In order to apply for the grant, aspirants can navigate the online portal for this funding opportunity.

Supporting Documents: Candidates must submit a copy of the following required documents along with the application, i.e., an ID card, a passport photo in JPG format, a CV, and academic records.

Admission Requirements: Scholars holding an offer letter for their degree with unique curricular criteria and must meet the requirements of eligibility.

Language Requirement: If English is not your first language, you will need to show that your English language skills are high enough to succeed in your studies.

Application Deadline: May 14, 2021

Rewards

Hiram College Program is providing award amount of range from $2,000 to $10,000 to the deserving candidates for the academic year 2021/2022.

