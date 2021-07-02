Corona Special Grant for International Students at Ruhr University Bochum, Germany

With the motive to offset the financial burden of the university, Ruhr University Bochum Germany is actively granting the Corona Special Grants for the academic year 2021-2022.

This support will enable students who have been struck hard by the pandemic to pursue their higher education. This grant will offer the selected international students a fixed amount per month and individual consultation and group meetings. International students accepted in any applied bachelor’s and master’s programmes are eligible to receive this grant.

Ruhr University Bochum ranked 372nd in Best Global Universities, is a public research university with a high priority to teaching. It is committed to an open, respectful culture of cooperation and equal opportunities. It strives to help all its staff and all its students and create an engaging workspace for them.

Why should you choose to study at Ruhr University Bochum? Ruhr University Bochum is a beautiful educational campus located in the heart of Europe that is placed in the top universities for international research that is integrated into the worldwide network of the most powerful scientific institutions. It is completely dependent on research-based learning and is committed to extending its boundaries.

Application Deadline: 2nd August 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: Ruhr University Bochum

Department: NA

Course Level: Bachelor and Master

Award: £300

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Germany

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Students from all countries are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Students can apply to undertake any bachelor, and master degree course and subject taught at RUB.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

Applicants must have received an offer letter for the applied programme at RUB.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The students must fill in the admission form through the application portal of the university. The applicants must apply to the program through this

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Letter of recommendation

CV

Letter of motivation

Copy of resident permit

Bank statements

Transcripts of academic records

Admission Requirements: Applicants must possess educational qualifications relevant to the bachelor or master programme applied to be accepted in RUB.

Language Requirement: The applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests:

Benefits

The successfully selected candidates will receive £300 per month up to 6 months after their studies at RUB in Germany. The benefits of the support will also include individual consultation and group meetings.

