Vito Proietti Scholarships in USA

To nurture young students who take immense pride in their leadership attributes, Vito Proietti is offering the program programme in the USA.

The financial aid positions will be awarded to deserving students who have the mindset and also potential to come up with path-breaking innovations and also revolutionize the present global scenario.

Vito Proietti is a renowned personality, an angel investor, and also a prolific entrepreneur. Vito is undoubtedly a luminary in his niche and also a man with a heart of gold. A celebrity in his own right.

Application Deadline: March 15, 2022

Brief Description

University or Organization:Vito Proietti

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: USD1000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: USA Students

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: USA

Eligible Course or Subjects: The sponsorship will be awarded in any subject offered by the university

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

An American citizen or a legal resident of the USA. The student should be willing to present the necessary documents for proving his US legal residency.

Enrolled in a renowned, certified, or registered university or college in the United States

How to Apply

How to Apply: All Vito Proietti applications may be submitted at the earliest through an official email in a perfect Word Document format. Send your email to info@VitoProiettiScholarship.com.

Supporting Documents: Submit an essay on the topic of How can sustainable growth be built using technology, innovation, and also excellence?

Admission Requirements: Aspirants must hold a previous degree with relevant marks.

Language Requirement: Applicants must have sufficient knowledge of the English language.

Benefits

The Vito Proietti will provide 1000 USD to deserving candidates who have a flawless academic track record.

Apply Now