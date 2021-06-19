Southern New Hampshire University Li Xu International Scholarships – USA

Located in New Hampshire, Southern New Hampshire University is a privately owned university that is fully licensed by the New England Higher Learning Commission. Southern New Hampshire University possesses national certification for certain degrees in the fields of hospitality, healthcare, educational and business. With the expansion of its online programs, SNHU is among the most rapidly developing universities in the United States.

The Three-Year Excellence Program is a customized, embedded academic development experience delivered over six semesters to business students. This allows students to achieve an undergraduate degree in only three years. The program was launched in 1995 with a grant from the United States Department of Education. SNHU has provided students with access to a number of other programs for undergraduates who are pursuing a specialization in creative and legal writing.

Scholarship Description:

Host University: Southern New Hampshire University;

Host Country: USA;

Study Level: Undergraduate;

Scholarship Type: Partial Funding;

Scholarship Worth: Check the detail below;

Eligible Countries: National and International Students;

Available Subjects: All Subjects;

Application Deadline: July 1st, 2021.

Southern New Hampshire University is an independent, nonprofit university that is recognized for its commitment to changing the world of education. It is dedicated to a world of accessible and acceptable education for all.

Scholarship Benefits: Southern New Hampshire University will financially benefit successful applicants for the purpose of the cost of attendance in the undergraduate or graduate program of their choice.

Eligibility requirements:

Candidates are required to be admitted and approved for admission to the applied program by the university.

Application process: Candidates are welcome to submit applications using the Common Application or through the university website and then to proceed with the application procedure. Successful and accepted students will then be screened and selected.

Supporting Documents: An official high school academic statement (or GED); A recommendation letter from a school advisor or a school teacher.

Admission Conditions: Candidates are required to maintain a minimum undergraduate GPA of 5/4.0 or its equivalent and a graduate GPA of 2.75/4.0.

Language Conditions: The minimum English language proficiency test scores are as follows:

TOEFL – 71 ;

IELTS – 6.0 ;

PTE – 54 ;

Duolingo – 100.

How to apply

