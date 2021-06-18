CAS Chancellor’s Non-Resident Awards at University of Missouri Kansas City, USA

Get your degree in the USA! Applications are open for the CAS Chancellor’s Non-Resident Awards at the University of Missouri–Kansas City.

The award will be given to international applicants who are F-1 or J-1 visa holders and have undertaken an undergraduate or master programme in the College of Arts and Sciences at UMKC. The applicants must have been enrolled and accepted in the applied course to receive this award.

The University of Missouri–Kansas City, is a public research university ranked 272nd among national universities and aspires to be an exemplary public urban research university of the 21st Century, pursuing excellence as a human-centric learning and discovery community, fostering equity, diversity and inclusion to enrich the lives of the people.

Why choose to study at the University of Missouri–Kansas City? UMKC is a vast educational institute with a diverse set of students with unique connections to many businesses and internship opportunities that help put the students walk the path of their dreams. Students of UMKC become graduates with much more than a degree. They leave with the practical knowledge, real-world experience and skills that help them land a job they love.

Application Deadline: 1st November 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Missouri–Kansas City

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate and Master

Award: $8,000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the United States

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: All undergraduate and master level programmes offered in the College of Arts and Sciences of UMKC are eligible to apply.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

Applicants must be the first time applicants enrolled and accepted in a full-time programme at UMKC.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The applicants are required to apply through the online portal of the university. Students will be selected by the corresponding UMKC academic unit upon acceptance of the application.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Resume or CV

Official High school/ University transcripts

Letters of recommendation

Affidavit of support

Statement of purpose

Copy of biographical page of the passport

Financial statement

Admission Requirements: Students must have transcripts showing an outstanding academic record with a minimum 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale to get into UMKC.

Language Requirement: The applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 79

IELTS – 6.0

PTE – 53

Duolingo – 105

Benefits

Applicants selected for this award will receive $8,000 in two instalments of $4,000 each towards the study of any undergraduate or master programme in the College of Arts and Sciences at UMKC.

