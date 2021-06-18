CAS Chancellor’s Non-Resident Awards at University of Missouri Kansas City, USA

Get your degree in the USA! Applications are open for the CAS Chancellor’s Non-Resident Awards at the University of Missouri–Kansas City.
The award will be given to international applicants who are F-1 or J-1 visa holders and have undertaken an undergraduate or master programme in the College of Arts and Sciences at UMKC. The applicants must have been enrolled and accepted in the applied course to receive this award.
The University of Missouri–Kansas City, is a public research university ranked 272nd among national universities and aspires to be an exemplary public urban research university of the 21st Century, pursuing excellence as a human-centric learning and discovery community, fostering equity, diversity and inclusion to enrich the lives of the people.
Why choose to study at the University of Missouri–Kansas City? UMKC is a vast educational institute with a diverse set of students with unique connections to many businesses and internship opportunities that help put the students walk the path of their dreams. Students of UMKC become graduates with much more than a degree. They leave with the practical knowledge, real-world experience and skills that help them land a job they love.
Application Deadline: 1st November 2021
Brief Description
University or Organization: University of Missouri–Kansas City
Department: NA
Course Level: Undergraduate and Master
Award: $8,000
Number of Awards: NA
Access Mode: Online
Nationality: International
The award can be taken in the United States
Eligibility
Eligible Countries: All nationalities.
Eligible Course or Subjects: All undergraduate and master level programmes offered in the College of Arts and Sciences of UMKC are eligible to apply.
Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:
Applicants must be the first time applicants enrolled and accepted in a full-time programme at UMKC.
How to Apply
How to Apply: The applicants are required to apply through the online portal of the university. Students will be selected by the corresponding UMKC academic unit upon acceptance of the application.
Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:
Resume or CV
Official High school/ University transcripts
Letters of recommendation
Affidavit of support
Statement of purpose
Copy of biographical page of the passport
Financial statement
Admission Requirements: Students must have transcripts showing an outstanding academic record with a minimum 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale to get into UMKC.
Language Requirement: The applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests:
TOEFL IBT – 79
IELTS – 6.0
PTE – 53
Duolingo – 105
Benefits
Applicants selected for this award will receive $8,000 in two instalments of $4,000 each towards the study of any undergraduate or master programme in the College of Arts and Sciences at UMKC.
