University of Western Global Excellence Scholarship – Australia

Hosting over 5,000 international students, from more than 100 countries, the University of Western is globally known as a leader in research and higher education, as highlighted by QS rankings.

The University of Western Australia has campuses in Perth and Albany, and offers high quality educational programs along with plenty of opportunities, unique experiences and a secure supportive teaching conditions. It is a vibrant and progressive member of the community of faculty, researchers, students and employees, all connected by their passion for knowledge, innovation and research.

The University of Western Australia is globally successful in a diverse number of fields. It has been ranked as 7th in the world for mineral and mining engineering and in the world’s top 50 for anatomy and physiology, agriculture and forestry, performing arts, earth and marine sciences, civil and structural engineering, and sports-related disciplines.

Scholarship Description:

The Global Excellence Scholarship is now available for Master, PhD and International Students to pursue their studies in the field selected below at the University of Western, Australia.

The scholarship provides an annual discount on tuition costs for the regular full-time period of the scholar’s course, as detailed in their offer letter. This major scholarship will be granted to high-performing undergraduate and graduate students from a range of countries that enroll in selected courses at the university.

Available Subjects:

Bachelor- Masters Combined Double Award Package in Economics;

Science Bachelor and Geoscience Master;

Biomedical Science Master and Science Bachelor;

Science Bachelor and Biological Science Master;

Biotechnology Master and Science Bachelor;

Micro-Credentials UWA;

Optometry PhD;

Podiatric Surgery PhD;

Dental Medicine PhD;

Clinical Dentistry PhD;

Medicine PhD;

Clinical Exercise Physiology Master;

Clinical Audiology Master;

Industrial and Organizational Psychology Master and Philosophy PhD;

Clinical Psychology;

Autism Diagnosis Graduate Certificate;

Clinical Psychology Graduate Diploma;

Pathway to Dental Medicine Assured;

Pathway to Medicine Assured;

Pathway to Pharmacy Assured;

Clinical Neuropsychology;

Fieldwork Practice Graduate Diploma;

Pharmacy Master;

PhD Jurist.

Scholarship Benefits:

The scholarship, in the amount of an annual tuition reduction, is 36,000AUD – 48,000AUD over 3-4 years for undergraduate students and 24,000AUD over 2 years for postgraduate students.

48,000AUD: Over 4 years for Undergraduates that are accepted at this scholarship and will start their studies courses at the year of 2022;

36,000AUD: Over 3 years for Undergraduates that will be eligible in the Global Excellence Scholarship and will commence their courses at the year of 2022;

24,000AUD: Over 2 years for Postgraduates that will start their studies at the year of 2022.

Eligibility requirements:

The candidates are required to be an international students in order to be accepted at the Global Excellence Scholarship at the University of Western, and they should have an offer for the Undergraduate and Postgraduate Programs at the University, and need to possess an 88.00 – 98.00+ ATAR, or 70.00 – 85.00 WAM.

Application process:

Students who are academically qualified will be automatically reviewed for the scholarship and are not required to apply for a separate scholarship. The fellowship is automatically granted to applicants who are otherwise acceptable on the basis of ATAR or WAM criteria. For graduate study beginning in Semester 2, 2021, the deadline for general admission is July 23, 2021, but specific postgraduate classes operate on different schedules. For undergraduate study, applications are open two years prior to the start date of the course.

Official Website:

https://www.uwa.edu.au/study/GLOBAL-EXCELLENCE-SCHOLARSHIP