University of British Columbia Award for International Students – Canada

The University of British Columbia (UBC) is recognized as being the world’s leading research university. The exciting Vancouver campus is located in a natural environment, just 10 km from the center of the city.

The location is truly remarkable, with a background of woodlands and snow covered hills, as well as spectacular panoramic views of the ocean. At UBC, students from across Canada, and around the world, have full access to its unique scientific and research facilities.

The University of British Columbia offers a successful academic program that allows a PhD degree graduate student who shows a financial commitment to pursue a degree. The program provides a high quality, research-based instruction to candidates that develops them as accountable, knowledgeable, workable, and business-minded citizens.

Scholarship Description:

The UBC Public Scholars Award for National and International Students is now open for PhD, National and International Students in all subjects available at the University of British Columbia, Canada.

Scholarship Benefits: The scholarship payment will be made in two installments for a maximum of $10,000, with a combined total of $20,000 for each student over the course of the PhD.

Eligibility requirements:

Candidates are required to not exceed 48 months of PhD studies by August 31, 2020;

Candidates are required to be enrolled in the University of British Columbia PhD program as of September 1, 2020;

Candidates in year 6 have between 48 and 60 months of PhD studies, which can be admitted only under the very special conditions.

Application process: To participate in this scholarship program, applicants must be studying for a PhD at the selected Canadian university. Once approved, applicants may proceed to apply for this scholarship.

Supporting Documents: Download the finished online application form and the Canadian Common CV.

Admission Conditions: Applicants must have a bachelor’s and master’s degree with high academic standing.

Language Conditions: Applicants are required to successfully complete the English language requirements to be admitted to the university.

Official Website:

https://www.grad.ubc.ca/awards/ubc-public-scholars-award