Deakin University Business and Law International Partner Institutions Bursary, Australia

To remove financial barriers for students in Austria, Deakin University has come up with the Business and Law International Partner Institutions Bursary.

The funding programme assists talented and deserving students who want to commence a bachelor’s degree and postgraduate degree coursework. The funding programme is available for the academic year 2021/2022.

Students at Deakin University have access to world-class programmes, services, and opportunities. It is a modern and open-minded Australian institution that was founded in 1974. It is among the top 1% of universities in the world.

Why would you like to study at Deakin University? DU offers a unique individualized experience enhanced by cutting-edge digital interaction. It is one of Australia’s fastest-growing research universities, offering a diverse range of programs.

Application Deadline: Open

University or Organization: Deakin University

Course Level: Undergraduate and Postgraduate

Awards: 10% of your student contribution (tuition fees)

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: Not Known

Nationality: International students

The award can be taken in Australia

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Europe, United Kingdom, United States, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Africa.

Acceptable Course or Subjects: Undergraduate and Postgraduate degree in Business and Law

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, applicants must have to meet the following eligibility criteria:

be a new student who commences their course at Deakin between Trimester 1 2021 to Trimester 3 2023

meet the entry requirements for their course, including English language requirements

be studying an undergraduate or postgraduate coursework Deakin degree within the Faculty of Business and Law

Applicants must be an international student

How to Apply

How to Apply: To be considered for the opportunity s, applicants must take admission in an undergraduate and postgraduate degree programme at Deakin University. After being registered, candidates will be automatically considered for this education award.

Supporting Documents: Must provide degree certificates, academic transcripts, and CV with your application.

Admission Requirements: For taking admission, students must have to check the entry requirements of their chosen program.

Language Requirement: Applicants from outside the home country will often need to meet specific English language requirements in order to be able to study at the university.

Benefits

Deakin University is offering 10% of your student contribution (tuition fees) to assist students in paying for their university fees and all study costs.

