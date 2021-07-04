Northeastern University Merit international awards in USA

With the motive of rewarding students’ talent in the USA, Northeastern University is offering the Merit international awards for the academic year 2021-2022.

The grant is open to all international students with good academic records who want to pursue an undergraduate degree at the university.

Northeastern Institution is a private research university with a large number of campuses outside of Boston. It intends to contribute to the common good by serving as an inclusive nexus of innovation and justice-minded thinking.

Why study at Northeastern University? Northeastern University offers real-world job experience with prestigious companies throughout the world to its students. Students are paid while they study and may even be offered a full-time position after graduation. It provides students with a variety of clubs to choose from. NU has small class sizes, which allows for easy interaction between students and faculty.

Application Deadline: 1st November

Brief Description

University or Organization: Northeastern University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Awards: Tuition-fees

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the United States

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities

Eligible Course or Subjects: All undergraduate courses offered by the university.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must hold a good academic record.

Students with a minimum grade-point average of 3.000

How to Apply

How to Apply: In order to apply for this award, candidates are required to sign up with Common Application or Coalition Application.

After creating an application through either of the sources, the applicants must select Northeastern University and submit their application directly to the university.

Supporting Documents: The applicants must submit the documents required by the university.

Admission Requirements: The applicants must have registered on either Common Application or Coalition Application.

Language Requirement: The applicants must have minimum required score in the following English language proficiency test:

185 to 204 on either C1 Advanced (CAE) or C2 Proficiency (CPE)

120 to 130 on the Duolingo English Test (DET)

0 to 8.0 on the IELTS Academic.

68 to 76 on the PTE Academic.

99 to 108 on TOEFL Internet-Based Test (CEEB Code 3667)

Benefits

The Northeastern University will provide tuition fees for the chosen course under these merit-based scholarships.

