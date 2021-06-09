Deakin India undergraduate financial aid in Australia 2021

Would you like to study in Australia? Make your dream come true by applying for the Deakin India undergraduate financial aid offered by Deakin University.

Indian students who have attained 70-79.9% in the 12th standard exams are eligible to claim this award. The award will cover the 20% tuition fee of the programme for the duration of the study.

Deakin University offers a personalized experience with premium digital engagement that creates the power and opportunities to live in a connected and evolving world for its students and staff. It is an elite public technical and research university ranked 55th in the World among the top universities.

Why study at Deakin University? Deakin University provides world-class facilities, a strong network of academic supervisors who are leaders in their specialties, and several globally recognized research projects to its students and allows them to grow in all senses. Students at Deakin are given unlimited opportunities to collaborate with research partners nationally and internationally and present at prestigious conferences. The teaching faculty is very student-centric and dedicates the required time and expertise to ensure that each student’s experience is rewarding and fulfilling.

Advertisements

Application Deadline: Open

Brief Description

University or Organization: Deakin University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: 20% Tuition Fee

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: India

The award can be taken in Australia

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: India

Eligible Course or Subjects: Applicants can apply for any undergraduate-level course or subject offered at Deakin.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants should be Indian citizens living in India and must have applied through any Deakin Authorised agent based in India.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The interested students are required to register on the online application portal of the university and complete the application process. The applicants who will be accepted by the university and will meet the geographic criteria will be considered eligible.

Supporting Documents: The applicants are required to submit the following documents:

Official copies of secondary school transcripts

Award Certificates

Formal Identity Papers (your passport)

CV

Personal statement

Admission Requirements: The applicants have an overall score between 70-79.9% in the 12th standard (as specified by NOOSR) when applying for an undergraduate program to be admitted in Deakin.

Language Requirement: The applicants are required to submit a score of the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL – 7.0

IELTS – 102

TOEFL IBT – 600

CAE – 185

PTE – 73

Benefits

Deakin University will give a 20% tuition fee of the total payable tuition fee for the selected undergraduate programme in the form of fee reduction in the offer letter to the program winners.

Apply Now