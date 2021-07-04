MTJ Scholarships for International Students in Switzerland

Geneva Academy of International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in Switzerland is granting the MTJ Scholarships for overseas students for the academic year 2021-2022.

This support will be allocated to students who wish to undertake any bachelor or master programme at Geneva Academy are eligible. Students will receive benefits towards the cost of study of the applied programme.

Ranked 27th in the QS WUR By Subject, The Geneva Academy of International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights is a joint postgraduate center. It concentrates on branches of international law that relate to situations of armed conflict, protracted violence, and the protection of human rights.

Why choose to study at the Geneva Academy of International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights? Geneva Academy is a leading education and research institution in international humanitarian law (IHL), human rights (HR), and transitional justice that provides postgraduate education, conducts academic legal research and policy studies, and organizes training courses and expert meetings. It is famous for producing graduates who will be leaders in the humanitarian, HR, and transitional justice fields. The professors, teaching assistants, staff at Geneva Academy are remarkable.

Application Deadline: 13th September 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: Geneva Academy of International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights

Department: NA

Course Level: Bachelor and Master

Award: Tuition Fee

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Switzerland

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: International applicants from western countries are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: All bachelor and master level courses and subjects taught at the academy are eligible to apply for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be accepted in the applied bachelor or master programme.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students can log in to the application portal of the academy to apply to any preferred programme. While applying, the applicants must choose the ‘application with scholarship’ to be considered for the opportunity .

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Work experience in a relevant field

A bachelor’s degree

A valid visa or residence permit

High school records

Admission Requirements: The applicants must hold an impressive high school record and a relevant bachelor’s degree qualification to get into Geneva Academy.

Language Requirement: The candidates whose mother tongue is not English are required to provide a certificate to prove their knowledge of English or a statement highlighting their solid background in English

Benefits

The Geneva Academy of International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights will cover the cost of study of the selected students towards any applied bachelor or master programme.

