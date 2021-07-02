Everett Community College International Leadership Scholarships in USA

Apply for the International Leadership Scholarships and remove a financial hurdle. The grant is funded by the Everett Community College for the academic year 2021/2022. There are 50 awards available to talented and motivated applicants in the USA.

The bursary’s primary goal is to provide financial assistance to all new, first-quarter international students who wish to pursue an undergraduate degree program at the university.

Everett Community College (EvCC) is a community college located in Everett, Washington, in the Seattle metropolitan area. It offers more than 90 different majors and programs and associate degrees.

Why study at Everett Community College? EvCC offers a variety of university transfer, professional, technical, vocational, job skills, basic skills, and personal enrichment courses and programs.

Application Deadline: September 1

Brief Description

University: Everett Community College

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate degree

Awards: $1,000

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: 50

Nationality: International students

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities

Acceptable Course or Subjects: Undergraduate degree in any subject offered by the university

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must be a new, first-quarter international student who has been admitted.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Before applying for the opportunity, you must take admission to the undergraduate degree program at Everett Community College.

Supporting Documents: Applicants must send the following documents together with their application for admission: Pre-qualification degree, copies of your unofficial transcript, certificates of English language proficiency, a statement, and a copy of passport.

Admission Requirements: For taking admission, candidates must meet all the entry requirements of the university.

Language Requirement: Students need to demonstrate that they have a good level of written and spoken English.

Benefits

Everett Community College will provide an award amount of $1,000 to the winning candidates.

