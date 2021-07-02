Eloin and Cliona Murphy Scholarships for International Students at Trinity College Dublin, Ireland

Trinity College Dublin is offering the Eloin and Cliona Murphy Scholarships to international students who wish to pursue M.Phil. in Chinese Studies in Ireland.

International entrants who want to undertake the M.Phil. in Chinese Studies programme at Trinity College Dublin are eligible to apply for this application and receive €3,000 towards the cost of study of the programme in Ireland. The sponsorship will solely be handed based on academic merit as well as financial need.

Trinity College Dublin, also called the College of the Holy, is the top-ranked university in Ireland ranked by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings at 155th position globally. TCD provides a liberal environment where independence of thought is highly valued and encouraged to achieve their full potential.

Why study at Trinity College Dublin? Trinity College Dublin undertakes a global mobility experience at one of its many partner universities overseas and is known for the large number of opportunities that it presents to students. The diverse campus adds to the Trinity Experience for everyone, enhances their personal development and enriches the university’s culture and thus has many international groups as it is an open and inclusive university.

Application Deadline: 31st July 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: Trinity College Dublin

Department: NA

Course Level: Master

Award: €3,000

Number of Awards: 2

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Ireland

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: M.Phil. in Chinese Studies programme is eligible to apply for by interested candidates.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

Applicants must have been accepted by TCD in Phil. in the Chinese Studies programme.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The students must apply to the programme using the university portal. Applicants are not required to apply separately for the opportunity .

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Official academic transcripts.

Two academic Letters of Recommendations

Student visa Ireland

Work Experience,

CV

Interview

Bachelor degree

Admission Requirements: Students must hold relevant prior education such as a bachelor degree in Chinese studies or equivalent to be admitted in M.Phil. in Chinese Studies programme at Trinity.

Language Requirement: The applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests:

IELTS – 6.5

TOEFL IBT – 88

TOEFL PBT – 570

TOEFL CBT – 230

University of Cambridge – Grade C

PTE – 63

Benefits

The Trinity College Dublin will select two lucky international candidates and provide them €3,000 to undertake an M.Phil. in Chinese Studies.

