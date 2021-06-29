Deutsche Welle Akademie Masters Scholarship in Germany 2021

Applications are presently being taken for the Deutsche Welle Akademie Masters Scholarship program for Journalists in Germany for the 2021/2022 academic year.

The DW Akademie program is aimed at candidates from all over the world that desire to work in a position of accountability in journalism or the communications industry. It particularly addresses journalists-in-training, media agents from TV, radio, online and print and communication professionals.

Worth of Deutsche Welle Akademie Masters Scholarship

It is noteworthy that prospective candidates from developing nations can apply for the scholarship award.

The Deutsche Welle Akademie Masters Scholarship award package comprises the expense of living and accommodation.

Fortunately, it also provides tuition fees and the flight will be refunded also.

Eligibility for Deutsche Welle Akademie Masters Scholarship

However, in order to be eligible for the Deutsche Welle Akademie Masters Scholarship, applicants must have completed an academic program (bachelor’s degree or equivalent). They should also have obtained a minimum of one year of professional experience in a media-focused field after their first degree program.

At this point, it is crucial to note that the program is particularly aimed at:

– Media agents from TV, radio, online and print

– Journalists-in-training, particularly from electronic media

– Journalists and management from community radio stations

– Communication experts

– NGO employees

– Employees from ministries

– Employees from cooperative development groups and projects

– Agents from regional working groups and national presenters

– Media association representatives

How to Apply for Deutsche Welle Akademie Masters Scholarship

Regarding application, prospective candidates have to apply through an online-application form. But prior to putting in your data, ensure you have all the following credentials: A/some

Letter of motivation.

Current CV (Europass format, signed and dated).

Certificate of your previous academic degree program(s) (comprising ALL transcripts).

Evidence of a minimum of one year’s professional experience in a media-focused field AFTER getting your first academic degree. Be aware that for a scholarship award, you have to provide evidence of a minimum of two years of professional experience.

Certificate of APS (for candidates who finished their first degree in China or Vietnam).

Evidence of adequate English language skills (C1-Level or higher consistent with the “Common European Framework”)

In a similar vein, if you are applying for Deutsche Welle Akademie Masters Scholarship, you will be required to submit these additional documents:

Recent letter of recommendation from a school (with letterhead, official university stamp, signature and date).

Recent letter of recommendation from your manager (with letterhead, official company stamp, signature and date).

DAAD application form.

High school diploma.

After the application closing date has expired, a panel of reps of the University of Applied Sciences Bonn-Rhein-Sieg, the University of Bonn, the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) and Deutsche Welle will make a decision of the award of places.

Should your application be approved (you will be notified by email), you will be needed to forward certified copies of your original application credentials to their cooperation partner, the University of Applied Sciences Bonn-Rhein-Sieg, as soon as possible. Please be aware that all copies of credentials you submit have to be officially certified for legitimacy with the originals. If your credentials have not been issued in either German or English, you will also have to submit formally certified translations into either English or German.

If you have completed the TOEFL as evidence of adequate English language skills, please have ETS (Educational Testing Service) send your certificate directly to us. You will be required to notify them of their institute number: 7977. Only after confirming your original application credentials will they be able to verify that you have been accepted into the program. You will then get extra details on this process at the given time.

Application Deadline

Given the fact that the next cohort is anticipated to begin in the fall semester of September 2021, you can put in an application until March 31st, 2021.

Visit here for more details and to apply