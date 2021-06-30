Fall 2021 Law and Policy Internship – Apply

Description

About the Position

The Advocacy & Policy team at USGBC provides community leaders and policymakers, at every level of government with the tools, strategies, and resources they need to inspire action toward a sustainable built environment.

The legal intern will conduct research and analysis of federal, state, and local government policies, and prepare fact sheets, summaries, and comment letters.

The position is an unpaid part or full-time internship, minimum 20 hours/week (Flexible). USGBC welcomes participation in school public interest law programs offering law student stipends, or school programs offering credits for internships; and we will complete any required documentation and evaluations. We are currently seeking applicants for Fall 2021.

Apply by email following instructions below. Email subject line must include: Your last name, Law and Policy Intern, semester applied for. Example:

Subject: Jones, Law and Policy Intern, Fall 2021

Please indicate in the cover letter the preferred number of hours/week, and whether your law school provides funding or credit for internships.

Applications not meeting these requirements will not be considered.

Experience gained

The learning objectives of this internship include:

Understanding the benefits of green building and operations practices

Developing experience in non-profit workplace and sector

Enhanced understanding of legislative and regulatory process through tracking and analyzing policy development

Developing ability to identify relevant provisions of law and regulation and to clearly express implications of bills and proposals through research and writing projects, as well as outreach to advocates and stakeholders about policy priorities

Understanding of how USGBC expands the market for LEED and green building through policy and advocacy

Internship Responsibilities

The intern will receive appropriate guidance and training, and with supervision will take on responsibilities which may include:

Identifying and tracking bills and policies using data systems and analyzing impacts

Researching laws, regulations, and policies, and analyzing proposed amendments

Support advocacy projects through such tasks as analyzing proposed bills, developing letters or position papers, drafting bill language or amendments, developing fact sheets and other collateral, identifying decision makers and stakeholders, and participating in outreach to allies and stakeholders

Virtually attending one or more Congressional hearings or meetings

Writing blogs/articles relevant to assignments

Assist in teamwide projects and events, such as policymaker and advocate outreach for Greenbuild, LEED Top Ten, etc.

To apply: Please email jobs@usgbc.org or fax your resume and a letter of interest.

Note the title of the position you are applying for.

Submit files as PDFs or Word documents.

Fax: 202-315-3949.

No phone calls, please.

Requirements

Qualifications

Excellent analytical and writing skills;

Legal research skills;

Knowledge of how a bill becomes a law;

A demonstrated interest in environmental, land use, or energy law, and the public sector; and

Previous work experience in team/office setting preferred.

Education & training requirements/preferences

Currently enrolled student at a law school

Coursework or experience in politics, government, or environmental, land use, or energy law, highly preferred.

Job Information

Job ID: 54994869

Location:

Dist. Columbia, United States

Position Title: Fall 2021 Law and Policy Intern

Company Name: US Green Building Council

Job Function: General Business