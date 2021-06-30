IAT Internship Opportunity

IAT Internship

As an Undergraduate Internship, you will have the opportunity to work on complex emerging technologies for some of the world’s leading companies. You will build technical and professional skills through robust training sessions with technology professionals in the United States and across North America.

We also provide career counseling and mentoring where you will connect with our leaders and build your network. Throughout your first two years at Cognizant, we will closely monitor your progress and offer coaching, training and support to help you achieve your long-term career goals at Cognizant.

The Cognizant internship will help you gain the following qualifications:

Full-stack development experience (using frameworks such as React, AngularJS or NodeJS)

Hands-on experience with object-oriented programming languages (C/C#, Python, Scala or Java)

Knowledge of Cloud based architecture (for example: GCP or AWS or Azure)

Knowledge of DevOps

Exposure to Agile development methodologies

Understanding of TDD practices and experience with Unit Testing

Once you have successfully completed the internship program and join full-time, your responsibilities will include:

Working in a diverse, experienced, agile team to define requirements and develop end-to-end solutions.

Full DevOps implementation of production-ready code from inception through delivery and production readiness.

Practicing the Agile methodology of software delivery.

Developing, coding, unit testing, and debugging new highly complex software solutions or enhancements to existing software. Analyze, debug and/or assist in problem solving.

Successful candidates should possess the following qualifications:

Enrolled in a Bachelor’s Degree program, currently pursuing a computer science, information technology or similar degree.

Strong interest in learning new technologies

Commitment to launching a career in the tech industry

Strong problem solving and analytical skills

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to work collaboratively with global project teams

Due to the nature of this position, Cognizant cannot provide sponsorship for U.S. work authorization (including participation in a CPT/OPT program) for this role.

* Cognizant is an equal opportunity employer provider and committed to creating a diverse environment. Cognizant considers all applicants without regard to race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, age, marital and family status, disabilities, sexual orientation or preference, veteran status or any other classification protected by state, federal, or local law.

Employee Status : Full Time Employee

Shift : Day Job

Travel : No

Job Posting : Jun 29 2021

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world’s leading professional services companies, transforming clients’ business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 194 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @USJobsCognizant.

Cognizant is recognized as a Military Friendly Employer and is a coalition member of the Veteran Jobs Mission. Our Cognizant Veterans Network assists Veterans in building and growing a career at Cognizant that allows them to leverage the leadership, loyalty, integrity, and commitment to excellence instilled in them through participation in military service.

Cognizant is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, color, religion, national origin, disability, protected Veteran status, age, or any other characteristic protected by law.

If you have a disability that requires a reasonable accommodation to search for a job opening or submit an application, please email CareersNA2@cognizant.com with your request and contact information.