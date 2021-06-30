Engineering International Student Entrance Scholarships at University of Waterloo, Canada

Canada is one of the favourite educational destinations for international students. If you also want to study in Canada, apply for the Engineering International Student Entrance Scholarships at the University of Waterloo.

The programme is open to overseas students commencing in the undergraduate degree programme in Engineering at the university.

The University of Waterloo is well-known for its cooperative education programmes and is routinely named Canada’s most innovative institution. It provides opportunities to develop your career through leadership training, organisational growth seminars, and secondments.

Why study at the University of Waterloo? The university wants to be a leader in the development, retention, transition, and implementation of information. Employee career advisers at the company will provide students with private job guidance and coaching.

Application Deadline: Varies according to the programs

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Waterloo

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: $10,000 each

Number of Awards: Limited

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Canada

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applications are accepted from around the world

Eligible Course or Subjects: Architectural Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Geological Engineering, Management Sciences, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering, Nanotechnology Engineering, Systems Design Engineering; Software Engineering.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

International students admitted to full-time, first-year studies in Engineering studying in Canada on a global study permit will be considered.

These opportunities are awarded in recognition of outstanding academic and extracurricular achievements.

How to Apply

How to Apply: To apply for the opportunity, applicants must take admission in an undergraduate degree program at the University of Waterloo. After getting registered, candidates will be automatically considered for this education award

Supporting Documents: Submit Admission Information Form (AIF) and online video interview

Admission Requirements: Applicants must have to meet the entry requirements of the university.

Language Requirement: Students must have to fulfil the language requirements of the university.

Benefits

The University of Waterloo will provide the award amount up to $10,000 each to students in Canada.

