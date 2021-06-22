Bachelor’s Degree Entrance international awards at Durham College, Canada

Enhance your academic and career prospects by participating in this Bachelor’s Degree Entrance Scholarships at Durham College.

This funding programme has been made available to international students enrolling in an undergraduate programme at the college.

Durham College was founded in 1967 and located in the province of Durham, Ontario. It provides information for the first year, academic support, career services and student academic training.

Why study at Durham College? The college is committed for all students and employees, regardless of race, to a diverse and inclusive campus. They are committed to listening, learning and taking action to guarantee equal and inclusive access for everyone.

Application Deadline: Open

Brief Description

University or Organization: Durham College

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: Educational fund

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Canada

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applications are accepted from around the world

Eligible Course or Subjects: The sponsorship will be awarded in any subject offered by the university

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

Applicants must be overseas citizen

Aspirants must be enroll in the bachelors degree programme

How to Apply

How to Apply: To apply for the programme, applicants must have to take admission in the undergraduate degree programme at the college. After that, you can contact the International Education Office

Supporting Documents: High school (secondary school) transcript, high school (secondary school) diploma, post-secondary (college or university) transcript, post-secondary (college or university) degree and passport

Admission Requirements: Before applying, students must have to complete the admission requirements of the college.

Language Requirement: Applicants applying to Durham College must meet all English Proficiency requirements.

Benefits

Durham College will provide the educational fund for students to cover their study expenses in Canada.

Apply Now