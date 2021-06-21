UBC Affiliated Fellowships International Doctoral Program in Canada

Students from all around the world are invited to become a part of the Affiliated Fellowships International Doctoral Program offered by the University of British Columbia Canada. The funding award is open for the academic year 2021-2022.

There are up to 50 studentships program available each year to assists excellent students who want to commence a doctoral degree program at UBC.

The University of British Columbia is a global center for research and teaching, consistently ranked among the 40 best universities in the world. Since 1915, UBC’s West Coast spirit has embraced innovation and challenged the status.

Why study at the University of British Columbia? UBC offers a world-class learning environment that promotes global citizenship, promotes civil and sustainable society, and supports world-class research to benefit the people.

Application Deadline: September 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of British Columbia

Department: Faculty of Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies

Course Level: Doctoral

Awards: $175 – 30,000

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: 50

Nationality: Domestic and International Students

The award can be taken in Canada

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities

Acceptable Course or Subjects: Postdoctoral research program in the area of health, natural sciences, natural resources, economics, or business.

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible for the opportunity, applicants who plan to be registered full-time graduate students at UBC’s Vancouver campus as of September 2021 are eligible to apply.

How to Apply

How to Apply: If you want to be enlisted in this educational program, you must take admission in the doctoral degree coursework at the University of British Columbia. After being registered, candidates must apply for this education award.

Supporting Documents: You must submit a CV, academic certificates, and transcripts with your application.

Admission Requirements: For taking admission, you must check the entry requirement of their chosen program.

Language Requirement: If your education has not been conducted in the English language, you will be expected to demonstrate evidence of an adequate level of English proficiency. For more information, go through the English language requirements page.

Benefits

The fellowship will offer Fellowship values range from $175 to $30,000, but most are in the range of $16,000 to motivated students who want to undertake a postdoctoral research program at the University of British Columbia.

