University of Exeter PhD Studentship in 2D Materials, UK

The University of Exeter is happy to announce the PhD Studentship in 2D Materials to well-qualified students. The funding programme is designed for the academic year 2021/2022.

This study award is available for brilliant UK/EU students who are going to enroll in PhD degree at the university in the United Kingdom. The studentship will cover the amount of £119,000, including ~£17,000 research and travel budget, tuition fees, and an annual tax-free stipend.

Established in 1955, Exeter University is a public research university located in Exeter, England. It offers undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral programmes in a variety of scientific, humanities, and social science areas.

Why study at the University of Exeter? The institution provides applicants with the chance to pursue a high-quality education while exercising their right to free thought in order to develop professional competence. Students will have access to world-class facilities while remaining small enough to foster a community centred on academic performance.

Application Deadline: June 30, 2021

Brief Description

University: University of Exeter

Department: NA

Course Level: PhD

Awards: £17,500 per year

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: 1

Nationality: UK/EU students

The award can be taken in the UK

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: UK/EU

Acceptable Course or Subjects: PhD degree in 2D Materials

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Undergraduate degree in a relevant discipline

Vision and motivation (for research & professional development)

Evidence of the ability to work collaboratively and to engage in a diverse community

Evidence of excellent written and oral skills in English.

The highest quality candidates will also be able to demonstrate one of more of the following:

Specialist knowledge about one or more of the 8 research areas listed above

Training in research methodology (e.g. undergraduate research projects)

Research outputs (e.g. papers) and/or other indicators of academic excellence (e.g. awards).

How to Apply

How to Apply: For empowering with this educational award, students need to take admission in the PhD degree coursework at the university.

Supporting Documents: Students must submit a CV, letter of application, transcript(s), and names of two referees

Admission Requirements: For being admitted to the university, aspirants have to meet the admission requirements of the university.

Language Requirement: If English is not your first language, you will need to have achieved at least 6.5 in IELTS and no less than 6.0 in any section by the start of the project.

Benefits

The University of Exeter will provide the award amount of £119,000, including ~£17,000 research and travel budget, tuition fees and annual taxfree stipend (approx. £17,500 per year payable to UK or EU students only).

Apply Now