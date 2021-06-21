Boustany foundation grants for International Students in Singapore

Unlock new opportunities for you with the help of the Boustany foundation grants offered by Yale-NUS College for the academic year 2021-2022.

This programme aims to support graduate studies of promising domestic and international students who want to study at Yale NUS. The applicants must have undertaken a master or PhD programme in the field of Astronomy, Business, or Philosophy to be eligible to receive the benefits of this award.

Yale-NUS College is an autonomous college of liberal arts in Singapore under the National University of Singapore and teaches programmes that are designed for students who are interested in public health, policy or the environment.

Why study at Yale-NUS College? Yale-NUS College is a place where diverse group of students, faculty, staff, and supporters, are dedicated to building a community where living and learning are intertwined with creativity, curiosity, and critical thinking. At Yale-NUS, Common Curriculum, Major and Electives complete education. It harbours excellence through innovative teaching and research and provide global opportunities for students.

Application Deadline: Open

Brief Description

University or Organization: Yale-NUS College

Department: NA

Course Level: Master and PhD

Award: Tuition fee

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: Domestic and International

The award can be taken in Singapore

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Students of all foreign countries are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: MBA in the field of Astronomy, Business, and Philosophy is eligible to apply for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants are required to apply and be accepted in an eligible programme.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The students must apply for their choice of Master’s programme through the university portal. Applicants are required to submit their CV with a photo, acceptance letter and GMAT scores to admissions@boustany-foundation.org to apply for the opportunity .

Supporting Documents: The following documents are required by the university:

Transcripts or academic records

Two letter of recommendation

Receipt of application fee

Admission Requirements: The applicants must compulsorily submit GMAT or GRE scores to secure an admission at Yale-NUS.

Language Requirement: The students are required to submit results of the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL –100

IELTS – 7.0

Duolingo – 120

Benefits

The applicants that will be selected for the Boustany Foundation support will receive funds to cover partial tuition fee of the programme applied for.

Apply Now