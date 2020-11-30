EFCC Re-arraigns MD of First Nation Airline, Kayode Odukoya over N2.1bn Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday re-arraigned the Managing Director of First Nation Airways Ltd., Mr Kayode Odukoya, over alleged N2.1 billion fraud.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commission brought Odukoya before an Ikeja Special Offences Court on a seven-count charge.

The EFCC had on March 15, 2018, arraigned the defendant before the same court for allegedly fraudulently obtaining a credit facility worth of N2.1 billion from the defunct Skye Bank, now Polaris Bank.

The defendant, also the Managing Director of Bellview Airline, was arraigned then on a four-count charge of forgery, use of false document, perjury and stealing of N1.7 billion.

He, however, pleaded not guilty and was granted bail.

On Monday, the anti-graft agency re-arraigned the defendant on a seven-count charge bordering on forgery, use of false document, perjury, stealing and obtaining credit by fraud.

He still pleaded not guilty.

Following his not guilty plea, EFCC counsel, Mr Nnaemeka Omewa, told the court that the EFCC had already called five witnesses to prove its case.

He said that prosecution would be closing its case against Odukoya.

However, defence counsel, Mr Edoka Onyeke, said that due to the fresh charges, defence would like to recall three prosecution witnesses for cross-examination.

He appealed to the court to allow his client to continue on bail granted him on his first arraignment.

Justice Mojisola Dada granted Onyeke’s request and adjourned the case until Feb. 15 for Odukoya to begin defence. (NAN)

