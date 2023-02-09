Pittsburgh Injury Lawyers P.C. $500 Scholarship Essay Contest 2023 – Apply Now

Apply Now for the Pittsburgh Injury Lawyers P.C. $500 Scholarship Essay Contest 2023.

Pittsburgh Injury Lawyers are known for getting substantial judgments in Court for victims of personal injuries. We would like to help the future generation of personal injury lawyers with their education costs by offering an annual $500 scholarship. The scholarship will be based on an essay competition with a topic based on personal injuries law.

QUALIFICATIONS AND HOW TO APPLY

The Scholarship opportunity is open to both undergraduate students wishing to go to law school sometime in the future and current graduate/law students. All applicants must be actively enrolled in a U.S. undergraduate, graduate, or law school program.

All submissions should contain the authors name, address, phone number, current major and college.

All entries must be emailed to pittsburghinjuryscholarship@gmail.com

All entries must be in .pdf format

All submissions must be submitted by July 31, 2023.

Winner will be announced via our website on August 31, 2023.

2023 ESSAY TOPIC

Sexual harassment and assault (physical and sexual) lawsuits against rideshare companies have been on the rise over the last year. Drivers for these companies are considered independent contractors. Should these companies be held liable for any misconduct from their drivers, or incidents that happen to their drivers? Why or why not?

Guidelines:

Use a maximum of 1500 words

Specifically answer the question(s) provided

Use caselaw and online articles to support your answer.

Proper spelling, grammar, and citations should be used.

Any submissions will be scanned for plagiarism.