Lincoln University Undergraduate Scholarships, USA – Apply Now.

The University of Lincoln offers undergraduate and graduate courses to approximately 2,000 students. Although a significant number of students are African-American, the university is committed to including students of other nationalities and ethnic backgrounds in its student population. Females graduated in 1953 and accounted for 66 percent of undergraduate admissions in 2019.

The American magazine News & World Report has reported that the University of Lincoln is placed 19th in the 2020 magazine’s HBCU rankings. In 2020, the US News & World Best Colleges Report ranked Lincoln 119th among northern regional universities.

The Lincoln-Barnes Visual Arts Program is a partnership between Lincoln University and the Barnes Foundation. It has developed a program in visual arts that provides a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree and, more lately, a special focus on Pan-African studies has also been included in the list of undergraduate specializations at the institution.

Scholarship Description:

The USA is known to be the most expensive destination for studying and obtaining a degree. However, many possibilities are available to obtain funding and are able to study for free in the United States such as scholarships.

International students can obtain financial support in the United States through the U.S. Department of Education, like Fulbright scholarship programs, and many scholarships offered by U.S. universities.

That’s why the International Undergraduate Scholarship at Lincoln University is available for all undergraduate and international Students in all subjects to have the opportunity to pursue their studies in the United States of America.

Scholarship Benefits:

The University will be responsible for all tuition fees for international students who are willing to continue their studies at the University of Lincoln and begin their undergraduate program in the United States.

Eligibility requirements:

In order to be successful in receiving the grant, applicants are required to be international students; and obtain an SAT grade of 1000 or more and 3.3 and more of their GPA school.

Application process:

To enroll in the undergraduate program, applicants must be admitted to Lincoln University.

How To Apply

