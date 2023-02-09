MasterCard Foundation Scholarship Awards Program 2023 – Apply Now

The MasterCard Foundation is in collaboration with the United States International University-Africa (USIU-Africa) to provide Scholarship Awards Program for eligible and suitable students to enroll in the MasterCard Foundation Scholarship Program for undergraduates.

Description of the MasterCard Foundation Scholarship Awards Program

The MasterCard Foundation has worked with the United States International University-Africa (USIU-Africa) in its global Scholars Program. This initiative will provide academically gifted youth from Africa with the opportunity to attend world-class universities despite socioeconomic, gender, displacement, or handicap barriers.

The MasterCard Foundation Program at USIU-Africa will award full-tuition scholarships to talented Africans who are applying for their first undergraduate degree. Scholars will be expected to lead changes in their communities and contribute to significant development throughout the continent after completing their studies, as they will be equipped with internationally recognized and locally applicable qualifications.

Eligibility for the MasterCard Foundation Scholarship Awards Program

Youths not exceeding 29 years old in the following categories are eligible:

1. Young women

2. Young men

3. Refugees and displaced youth

4. Youth with disabilities

Please be informed that young women are strongly advised to apply.

Students must possess the following qualities:

Academic Talent

They must value learning and have a personal motivation to complete their education. Must meet the university admissions requirement as per the Kenya Commission for University Education or its equivalent.

2. Dedication to Giving Back

Applicants should show a commitment to improving their communities through previous and/or past engagements with community outreach activities.

3. Leadership Potential

Scholars must show commitment to become change-makers, role models, and mentors who embrace ethical leadership.

Must be interested in, and meet USIU-Africa’s admissions criteria and academic qualifications to undertake, any of the approved 11 undergraduate degree programs for the Scholars Program at USIU-Africa as follows:

School of Science of Technology (SST)–Bachelor of Science in Applied Computer Technology, Bachelor of Science in Information Systems and Technology;

School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (SPHS)–Bachelor of Pharmacy, Bachelor of Epidemiology and Biostatistics;

School of Communication, Cinematic and Creative Arts (SCCCA)–Bachelor of Arts in Animation, Bachelor of Arts in Film Production and Directing;

Chandaria School of Business (CSOB)–Bachelor of Science in Finance, Bachelor of Science in International Business Administration, and Bachelor of Science in Accounting;

School of Humanities and Social Sciences (SHSS)–Bachelor of Arts in International Relations and Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

Apply Here for this scholarship opportunity!

APPLY NOW

Apply Here

Application Deadline: February 20, 2023