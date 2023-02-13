Princeton University EITM Summer Institute Program for Graduate Students 2023- Apply Now – The Division of Social and Economic Sciences (SES) at the National Science Foundation supports annual three-week summer institutes on Empirical Implications of the Theoretical Models that seek to train a new generation of scholars who can better link positive theory and empirical work. The Summer Institute is a highly collegial training program for advanced graduate students and junior faculty led by political scientists from across the discipline who employ EITM approaches in their research. It combines lectures on various facets of EITM approaches, lab instruction sessions, research seminars by leading scholars, and rich feedback for participants on their own ongoing research from lead faculty, a specific faculty mentor paired with each participant, and other Institute participants. The Institute also offers extensive opportunities for professional networking in small group dinners with faculty, visiting lecturers, and other participants.

Princeton University is a private Ivy League research university in Princeton, New Jersey. Founded in 1746 in Elizabeth as the College of New Jersey, Princeton is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States and one of the nine colonial colleges chartered before the American Revolution. Princeton provides undergraduate and graduate instruction in the humanities, social sciences, natural sciences, and engineering. It offers professional degrees through the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs.

Princeton University EITM Summer Institute Program

Aim and Benefits of Princeton University EITM Summer Institute Program

The primary benefits of EITM for student participants are:

Instruction by leading scholars in the discipline on cutting-edge methods

A deeper understanding of philosophical and epistemological considerations in theory building and evaluation

Support and feedback on students’ own research by EITM faculty and participants

Dormitory lodging, meals, and domestic travel expenses will be provided for participants through a grant from the National Science Foundation.

A network of EITM students, alumni, and faculty that will provide constructive engagement long after the institute concludes

Requirements for Princeton University EITM Summer Institute Program Qualification

You must be currently enrolled in a graduate program in Political Science or a related field.

In addition, applicants should have well-defined research interests and preferably at least a completed dissertation prospectus.

Application Deadline

February 28, 2023

How to Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Princeton University on princetonsurvey.az1.qualtrics.com to apply

