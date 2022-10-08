Yale Young Global Scholars for High School Students 2023 – USA

Yale Young Global Scholars (YYGS) is an academic enrichment program for outstanding high school students from around the world. Each summer, students from over 150 countries (including all 50 U.S. states) participate in one interdisciplinary, two-week session at Yale’s historic campus.

Application Deadline: 2nd November 2022 11:59 pm ET

Eligible Countries: International

To be taken at (country): Yale University in New Haven in the United States of America.

Type: Short Courses, Undergraduate

Number of Awardees: Not specified

Value of Award: Thanks to generous donors, YYGS is able to offer a limited number of Scholarships, which are Need-Based Financial Aid packages that cover full tuition ($6,300 USD) and travel costs.

Eligibility:

Age: Be at least 16 years old by July 16, 2023 (first day of Session III).

Be at least 16 years old by July 16, 2023 (first day of Session III). English Fluency: Be able to participate in a rigorous academic curriculum conducted in English.

Be able to participate in a rigorous academic curriculum conducted in English. Grade Level: Be a current high school sophomore or junior (or international equivalent).

Be a current high school sophomore or junior (or international equivalent). Graduation Date: Be graduating in May/June 2024 or 2025 from the Northern Hemisphere, or in Nov./Dec. 2023 or 2024 from the Southern Hemisphere.

Be graduating in May/June 2024 or 2025 from the Northern Hemisphere, or in Nov./Dec. 2023 or 2024 from the Southern Hemisphere. YYGS Participation: Be a first-time participant in YYGS. If you have participated in any YYGS session during a previous summer (e.g., 2022 or prior), then you are not eligible to participate during YYGS 2023.

How to Apply: Apply now!

Visit The Official Webpage For More Information