Peace Studies Scholarship at University of Notre Dame, USA 2023 – Apply Now

The University of Notre Dame, USA is offering the Peace Studies Scholarships to students who want to undergo a degree program at the Institution.

The Peace Studies Scholarship at the Kroc Institute empowers students to become outstanding scholars and teachers who contribute to a growing body of peacebuilding knowledge and practice with the goal of addressing violence and alleviating human suffering.

Application Deadline: 15th December 2022

Eligible Countries: International

Type: PhD

Value of Award: All admitted students receive a full tuition scholarship, generous stipend (Cost-of-living in South Bend), health insurance, and additional funding for conference travel and research activities.

Number of Awards: Not Specified

Duration of Award: 3 years

Eligibility:

Applicants must hold at least a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution, domestic or international, to be eligible for admission to a graduate program at the University of Notre Dame.

Applicants will have related training or research experience in the joint area to which they are applying. Previous graduate work is not required except in the case of Peace Studies and Theology for which a master’s degree in theology is required. Prospective students interested in a master’s degree in peace studies should explore the Master of Global Affairs in International Peace Studies program.

How to Apply: Apply here

All applicants must submit the Graduate School Application for Admission online. All required materials must be uploaded to the application; no paper materials will be accepted for consideration. Applications must be completed and submitted by December 15 preceding the fall semester of admission.

Required Materials

The Graduate School Application for Admission requires the applicant to provide the following materials:

Curriculum Vitae (CV);

Statement of intent;

Writing sample;

Names and contact information for three recommenders;

Unofficial transcripts from prior institutions or in-progress degrees;

Graduate Record Exam (GRE) score – General Test required for all areas except Anthropology and Psychology (Fall 2023 cycle);

TOEFL or IELTS scores for international applicants only.

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information