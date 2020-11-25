President’s International Scholarship 2021 at University of Ottawa, Canada

The University of Ottawa is pleased to announce the President’s International Scholarship program to interested applicants who are seeking to undergo a degree program at the Institution.
This scholarship program is one of the most generous in the country, It rewards not only your pre-university academic achievements but also your achievements every term of full-time study at University.
Application Deadline: April 30, 2021
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Value of Award: $30,000
Number of Awards: 1
Eligibility: To be eligible, applicants must;
- have a minimum admission average of 92% (or equivalent).
- have demonstrated leadership skills and a dedication to academic and extracurricular activities.
- have a minimum cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 8.50.
- need to show that your English language skills and provide evidence of English language ability: IELTS, TOEFL, or other acceptable proof.
Application Process: Interested applicants are advised to first take admissionat the university. After that, students have to apply online at the student’s portal.
Visit The Official Website For More Information
17 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEO
(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)
Be First to Comment