President’s International Scholarship 2021 at University of Ottawa, Canada

This scholarship program is one of the most generous in the country, It rewards not only your pre-university academic achievements but also your achievements every term of full-time study at University.

The University of Ottawa is pleased to announce the President’s International Scholarship program to interested applicants who are seeking to undergo a degree program at the Institution.

Application Deadline: April 30, 2021

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: $30,000

Number of Awards: 1

Eligibility: To be eligible, applicants must;

have a minimum admission average of 92% (or equivalent).

have demonstrated leadership skills and a dedication to academic and extracurricular activities.

have a minimum cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 8.50.

need to show that your English language skills and provide evidence of English language ability: IELTS, TOEFL, or other acceptable proof.

Application Process: Interested applicants are advised to first take admissionat the university. After that, students have to apply online at the student’s portal.

Visit The Official Website For More Information