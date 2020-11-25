 Press "Enter" to skip to content

President’s International Scholarship 2021 at University of Ottawa, Canada

By ojootaru on November 25, 2020

The University of Ottawa is pleased to announce the President’s International Scholarship program to interested applicants who are seeking to undergo a degree program at the Institution.

This scholarship program is one of the most generous in the country, It rewards not only your pre-university academic achievements but also your achievements every term of full-time study at University.

Application Deadline: April 30, 2021

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: $30,000

Number of Awards: 1

Eligibility: To be eligible, applicants must;

  • have a minimum admission average of 92% (or equivalent).
  • have demonstrated leadership skills and a dedication to academic and extracurricular activities.
  • have a minimum cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 8.50.
  • need to show that your English language skills and provide evidence of English language ability: IELTS, TOEFL, or other acceptable proof.

Application Process: Interested applicants are advised to first take admissionat the university. After that, students have to apply online at the student’s portal.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

