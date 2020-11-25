2021 International Business Society Scholarships at UVA Darden School of Business – USA

The Darden community has created the International Business Society Scholarship specifically for international students who are interested in studying a degree program at UVA Darden School of Business – USA
The UVA Darden School of Business will provide the award amount based on a variety of metrics and considerations.
Application Deadline: January 4, 2021
Eligible Countries: South America, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia.
Type: Masters
Value of Award: Educational fund
Number of Awards: Not known
Eligibility: To be eligible, applicants must;
- to provide standardized test scores of GMAT and GRE.
- possess a highly developed proficiency in written and oral English.
- be International students
Application Process: Applicants must take admission in the Master’s degree program at the school. After that, candidates can apply for this fund.
