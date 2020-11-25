2020 NNPC/CNL JV National University Scholarship Awards

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) in collaboration with its joint venture(JV) partner, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC), is offering a number of University Scholarship Awards to suitably qualified Nigerian students from all states of the federation. The scholarship program is a major component of social investment in the strategic development of education in Nigeria.

Application Deadline: 5th December 2020

Eligible Countries: Nigeria

Type: Undergraduate

Eligible Field of Studies:

Accountancy

Agricultural Science

Architecture

Business Administration/Economics

Computer Science

Environmental Studies/Surveying

Geology/Geophysics/Geoinformatics

Law

Mass Communication/Journalism

Eligibility: Applicants must:

Have a minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.5 in a 5-grade system and

Have a minimum of six O-level credits in one sitting.

2. Blind/Visually impaired SECOND YEAR (200 LEVEL) degree students studying any course in Nigerian Universities:

Eligibility Criteria: Applicants must:

Have a minimum CGPA of 2.5 in a 5-grade system and

Have a minimum of five O-level credits in one sitting.

Application Process: To apply, follow the steps below:

1. Follow this Link

2. Click on “Apply Now” then create an account.

3. Proceed to your email box to activate your account

4. Enter your registered email and password to log in.

5. Enter your personal information, additional information, educational information, other information, and upload required scanned documents.

6. Ensure the name used in applications matches the names on all documentation in the same order.

7. Ensure you view all documents after uploading, to eliminate errors during uploading.

8. When asked to upload a photo, upload a passport photograph with a white background.

9. Recheck application information to avoid errors

10.Click Submit Application to submit information

11.You will receive an email that confirms your application was successful.

Note: Multiple applications attract a disqualification penalty.

Document Required:

Admission Letter

School Identity Card or Valid means of school identification

Passport Photograph (clear background not older than three months.

Transcript or Result statement duly signed and stamped from school stating previous session CGPA results clearly.

WAEC/NECO Result and UTME/DE Result and

UTME/DE Result

Note: Ensure you have all the needed documents scanned and ready before continuing to the application page.

Also, ensure that each document size does not exceed 300kb and the total size does noes not exceed 1800kb.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

