International Scholarships at United Arab Emirates University – UAE 2020

The United Arab Emirates University is awarding a scholarship opportunity to individuals who are seeking to pursue a degree program at the Institution.

The purpose of the “PhD Scholarship” is to recruit high achieving graduate students in certain majors at UAEU and provide them with full and continuous financial support to pursue their graduate studies at UAEU.

Application Deadline: 31st December 2020

Type: PhD

Eligible Countries: International

Value of Awards:

Full tuition waiver.

Monthly Stipend.

Health insurance (if needed).

Extra Bonus:

Up to AED 3,000 from supervisor’s external research project, or.

Up to AED 2,000 from supervisor’s internal research project.

Duration of Awards: 4 years

Eligibility:

Applicants must have a GPA ≥ 3.5/4.0 in Master degree.

Applicants must have no employment or other financial sponsorship.

Applicants must have dissertation in one of the UAE priority sectors (Renewable Energy, Transportation, Health, Water, Technology, Space).

Applicants must meet the PhD admission requirements and apply here.

How to Apply: To apply for a Ph.D. Scholarship, please:

Complete the Admission application here.

Complete and submit the PhD Scholarship application here and all required documents.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

