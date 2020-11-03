Nigeria Soldier Who Flogged Woman In Ibadan Over ‘Indecent Dressing’ Arrested – VIDEO

Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development Seun Fakorede says the Nigeria soldiers who were caught on camera flogging a woman for what they termed ‘indecent dressing’ in the state have been arrested.

Mr Fakorede stated this in a Twitter thread on Monday.

The soldiers were deployed in the streets of Beere in Ibadan, Oyo State to curb the #EndSARS protest.

Tweeting about their arrest, the commissioner wrote:

My ears are full of news of the unlawful activities of some soldiers of the Nigerian Army over the weekend.

I have immediately reached out to the Commandant of the Operation Burst and I’ve been assured that the men involved in this distasteful operation have been arrested and taken to the barracks — they will be dealt with accordingly. This will not repeat itself again in Oyo State.

Please, kindly go about your daily business and activities without fear. Thank you.

In the video, some of the soldiers were seen mocking the woman by chanting ‘End SARS’.

My ears are full with news of the unlawful activities of some Soldiers of the Nigerian Army, over the weekend. I have immediately reached out to the Commandant of the Operation Burst and I've been assured that the men involved in this distasteful operation have been arrested… — A S I W A J U (@TheSeunFakorede) November 2, 2020



The soldiers also reportedly shaved the hair of a young man with a a pair of scissors after flogging him.

