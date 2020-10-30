Lasaco Assurance Plc gets new chairman

Lasaco Assurance Plc has appointed Mrs Maria Olateju Phillips (née Fernandez) chairman, Board of Directors, with immediate effect.

Mrs Phillips takes over from Mrs Aderinola Disu, who resigned from the Board, having completed her term as chairman.

Mrs Phillips, a chartered accountant who holds an ACCA from England and Wales, has professional training in Executive Development Programmes in Harvard (USA), Columbia & Wharton Business Schools and has attended various Management Training Courses both locally and internationally. Her Articleship as an accountant was in the globally renowned firm of Peat Marwick Cassleton Elliot & Co. (Firm of Accountants – Ani, Ogunde & Co. KPMG).

She was a Director in Keystone Bank; former Director, Lagos State Lottery Board; Honourable Commissioner for Special Duties & Inter-Governmental Relations in Lagos State; she was also the Managing Director of Alma Beach Estate Limited (a subsidiary of Rims Merchant Bank Limited); Managing Director, Maridot Ventures Limited. She is a renowned Management/Financial Consultant to many companies and was at a time, the Divisional Commercial Manager of Kingsway Stores, a division of the United African Company (UAC) of Nigeria Plc.

Her other appointments include but not limited to the following: Chairman, Organising Committee of the Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria; Council Member, Bank Directors Association of Nigeria; Board Member, Women In Boardroom; Member, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) Presidential Committee; Member, ICAN Annual Conference Committee among others.

