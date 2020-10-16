Russian Woman Joins Lagos #EndSARS Protest; She Explains Why She Did So – Photo

A Russian woman joined Lagos protesters for the #EndSARS protest and she took to Twitter to explain why she chose to participate.

Fari Elysian posed with Uti Nwachukwu, Peter Okoye, Nedu, Teddy A, and MC Lively at the protest.

She captioned the photo:

“As Oyibo I dey vex !!! My fellow people can’t travel to Nigeria because of security issues! Naija would have been the most touristic country in Africa, but government no dey try at all! #EndSARS #EndSWAT #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria.”

