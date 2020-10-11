Study In UK & SA: Beit Trust Scholarships for African Students 2021

The Beit Trust offers annually a number of Scholarships abroad for studies or research to graduates who are domiciled in (the beneficial area). In 2020, the Trust awarded 19 new Scholarships at British and South African universities, by means of generous academic partnerships with leading institutions.

Application Deadline: Varies within universities. The absolute deadline for applications to reach the Trust is 12th February 2021,

Eligible Countries: Malawi, Zambia or Zimbabwe

Type: Masters

Number of Awardees: Not specified

Value of Scholarship:

Fees and costs of tuition and related academic expenses are paid by the Trust direct to the universities.

Payment of a personal allowance, index linked in accordance with guidance from an independent authority covering maintenance support.

Other allowances are paid for arrival, a laptop and printing of a thesis, and return home.

Economy Class air passages are provided by the Trust for the initial journey to the place of study, and for the return at the end of the course.

No allowances are paid for spouses or other family members.

Duration of Scholarship: Duration of 1 year in UK, and 2 yrs in SA

Eligibility:

Applications should be for a one-year taught Master’s Degree (to UK universities); and a two-year taught Master’s in South Africa

Only nationals of Zambia, Zimbabwe and Malawi, who are also resident in and intend to return to those countries, are eligible to apply;

You will be required to upload the following documents with your application.

A signed Medical Certificate Form from your doctor. This will need to be completed before you begin the application process below. Please download the form here: Medical Certificate Form A certified copy of your offer letter from a Beit Partner University/s (deferral letter if applicable). Degree results (incl. certificates of importance). Curriculum Vitae (CV). A personal statement (no longer than 500 words) to explain in your own words how you think a postgraduate degree will benefit your country and its development. A clear recent photograph of yourself, not a passport photo, but something that shows you to your best advantage. A clear copy of your valid passport, showing date of issue and expiry. Please ensure it is valid for the duration of your proposed studies; and that sufficient blank pages are available to accommodate visa and travel stamp requirements.

