New Media Writing Prize At Bournemouth University – UK 2020

Bournemouth University Media and Communication Faculty are currently awarding the New Media Writing Prize (NMWP) which showcases exciting and inventive stories that integrate a variety of formats, platforms, and digital media.

The NMWP encourages and promotes the best in new media writing and is leading the way toward the future of the ‘written’ word and storytelling.

Application Deadlines:

27th November 2020 12 noon GMT

18th December 2020 12 noon GMT

Eligible Countries: All

To Be Taken At (Country): United Kingdom

Eligibility:

Anyone can apply! Whether you’re a student, a professional, an artist, a writer, a developer, a designer or an enthusiast, the competition is open to all.

This contest is open to everyone

Individuals must be fluent in English Language

Value of Award:

Unicorn Training Student Award: £750 donated by Unicorn Training, where the winner satisfies point d. of clause 7.

if:book UK New Media Writing Prize: £1000 donated by if:book UK, where the winner may also be a student, i.e. satisfies point d. of clause 7.

The Journalism Award: £tbc for the winner, where the winner may also be a student, i.e. satisfies point d. of clause 7

The Dot Award: £500 and development support, offered by if:book UK, where the winner may also be a student, i.e. satisfies point d. of clause 7.

The Skylab Innovation Award, £500, where the winner may also be a student, i.e. satisfies point d. of clause 7

How To Apply: If you’re intending to submit your work to the competition in 2020, be sure to check out the Competition Rules. It’s also a good idea to check out the FAQs to make sure your creative output fits our competition criteria. Enter via the entry form at https://newmediawritingprize.co.uk/enter/ This is the only way to enter.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

