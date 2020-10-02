International Excellence Scholarships At Swansea University – UK 2020

Swansea University is pleased to offer generous scholarship packages to international students who are interested in studying a degree program at the Institution.

Swansea provides the accommodation space with the outstanding teaching facilities and personality development guides for its applicants. As a part of this university, you will get to experience its vibrant and pleasant cultural life.

Application Deadline: December 21, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate and Postgraduate

Value of Award: Up to £6,000

Number of Awards: Not Known

Also Apply: Winston Churchill Memorial Trust Travelling Fellowships At University of Birmingham – UK 2019

Eligible Field of Studies: BA, BEng, BSc, LLB, MA, MSc, MEng, MSci, and LLM.

Eligibility:

Applicants must have applied for and received an offer to study at Swansea University at Undergraduate or Master’s level.

Applicants must have demonstrated excellence in their academic performance.

Applicants will be expected to demonstrate evidence of an adequate level of English proficiency.

How To Apply: To be considered for the opportunity programme, applicants must take admission in undergraduate and postgraduate degree coursework at Swansea University. Once you are ready to apply please complete an Excellence application Form and return to ido-at-swansea.ac.uk.

Also Apply: Business & Economics Scholarships At University of Edinburgh – UK 2019

Visit The Official Website For More Information

38 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)