American Student Drains Pasta over the Toilet to Avoid Washing the Dishes in the Sink – VIDEO
A video showing an American student placing a sieve over a toilet bowl to drain his pasta has shocked Twitter users.
According to The Sun, the boy is a student of Binghamton University in New York, USA.
His sink was reportedly filled with dirty dishes, so, rather than create space in the sink by doing the dishes, he placed a sieve on the toilet bowl to drain his pan of pasta.
His action irritated viewers and people had a lot to say.
Below is the video and Twitter reactions.
Student drains pasta over the toilet to avoid washing the dishes in the sink. . 📹@thesun
