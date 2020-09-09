American Student Drains Pasta over the Toilet to Avoid Washing the Dishes in the Sink – VIDEO

A video showing an American student placing a sieve over a toilet bowl to drain his pasta has shocked Twitter users.

According to The Sun, the boy is a student of Binghamton University in New York, USA.

His sink was reportedly filled with dirty dishes, so, rather than create space in the sink by doing the dishes, he placed a sieve on the toilet bowl to drain his pan of pasta.

His action irritated viewers and people had a lot to say.

Below is the video and Twitter reactions.

