American Student Drains Pasta over the Toilet to Avoid Washing the Dishes in the Sink – VIDEO

September 9, 2020   Health   No comments

A video showing an American student placing a sieve over a toilet bowl to drain his pasta has shocked Twitter users.

According to The Sun, the boy is a student of Binghamton University in New York, USA.

His sink was reportedly filled with dirty dishes, so, rather than create space in the sink by doing the dishes, he placed a sieve on the toilet bowl to drain his pan of pasta.

 

His action irritated viewers and people had a lot to say.

 

Below is the video and Twitter reactions.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Student drains pasta over the toilet to avoid washing the dishes in the sink. . 📹@thesun

A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on

 

77 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEO
SEO Score
(Visited 11 times, 1 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *