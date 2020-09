The Sad news just reaching us has it that two young lovers from Okija, Anambra State Nigeria have reportedly taken their own lives by drinking a poisonous substance (sniper) because their parents refused to give consents to their getting married to each other.

Below is the written note they left behind by both lovers.

65 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)