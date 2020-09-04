International Awards At University of Queensland – Australia 2020
This scholarship is part of an Australian Research Council (ARC) Linkage project titled “Real-time Analytics on Urban Trajectory Data for Road Traffic Management”. The overall aim of this ARC Linkage project is to develop real-time analytics and data management capabilities that leverage large-scale urban trajectory data to provide road operators with real-time insights into population movements and enable data-driven, customer-centric network operations.
The University of Queensland will offer $28,092 per annum tax-free (2020 rate), indexed annually. A top-up of $5,000 per annum will also be offered.
Application Deadline: September 23, 2020
Eligible Countries: International
Type: PhD
Value of Award: Living stipend scholarship
Number of Awards: Not Known
Eligible Field of Study: Ph.D. degree programme in Real-time Analytics on Urban Trajectory Data for Road Traffic Management.
Eligibility:
- Applicants must have completed some research experience.
- Applicants must have completed an approved university degree.
- Applicants need to meet the entry requirements of the programme.
- Applicants must be proficient in English Language
How To Apply: To apply for admission and scholarship, follow this link. There is no separate application for scholarship because you will have the opportunity to request scholarship consideration on the application for admission.
Before submitting an application you should:
- check your eligibility
- prepare your documentation
- contact Dr Jiwon Kim (jiwon.kim@uq.edu.au) to discuss your suitability for this scholarship
Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information
Leave a Reply