International Awards At University of Queensland – Australia 2020

This scholarship is part of an Australian Research Council (ARC) Linkage project titled “Real-time Analytics on Urban Trajectory Data for Road Traffic Management”. The overall aim of this ARC Linkage project is to develop real-time analytics and data management capabilities that leverage large-scale urban trajectory data to provide road operators with real-time insights into population movements and enable data-driven, customer-centric network operations.

The University of Queensland will offer $28,092 per annum tax-free (2020 rate), indexed annually. A top-up of $5,000 per annum will also be offered.

Application Deadline: September 23, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: PhD

Value of Award: Living stipend scholarship

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligible Field of Study: Ph.D. degree programme in Real-time Analytics on Urban Trajectory Data for Road Traffic Management.

Eligibility:

Applicants must have completed some research experience.

Applicants must have completed an approved university degree.

Applicants need to meet the entry requirements of the programme.

of the programme. Applicants must be proficient in English Language

How To Apply: To apply for admission and scholarship, follow this link. There is no separate application for scholarship because you will have the opportunity to request scholarship consideration on the application for admission.

Also Apply: Applied Gender Studies Community Bursary At University Of Strathclyde – UK 2019

Before submitting an application you should:

check your eligibility

prepare your documentation

contact Dr Jiwon Kim (jiwon.kim@uq.edu.au) to discuss your suitability for this scholarship

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information

68 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)