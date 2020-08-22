Bishop Oyedepo’s Daughter Marries on Parents 38th Wedding Anniversary – Photo

Bishop David Oyedepo’s daughter Joy Priscilla today tied the nuptial knots with her heartthrob Abimbola Olaleye Abodunrin. The day was special for Daddy Oyedepo as it coincided with the 38th anniversary of his wedding with his wife.

Traditional wedding of the new couple took place on 21 August. The white wedding followed today.

Joy Priscilla is the Oyedepos’ last child and second daughter.

