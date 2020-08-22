2020 Presidential International Scholarship At Montana State University – USA

Applicants are given an excellent opportunity to apply for the Presidential International Scholarship offered by Montana State University. The main purpose of this bursary is to provide financial assistance to talented applicants across the world commencing an undergraduate degree programme at the university in the USA.

Application Deadline: November 15, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Awards: Tuition fee

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants must have high school certificates with an excellent academic record.

Applicants must have persuasive English speaking, writing, reading, and listening skills. They must meet all the English Language requirement of the university.

How To Apply: Once applicants have booked their place in an eligible course at the university, they can apply for this award via the university’s online portal.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

73 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)