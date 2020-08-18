Messi beats Cristiano Ronaldo to become world’s richest player after making £120m in a year

Lionel Messi has beaten his arch rival Cristiano Ronaldo to become world’s richest player after making a whooping £120m in a year. According to the list compiled by France Football for the Top 10 highest-paid players for the year under review (2019), the Barcelona playmaker who earns a weekly £500k allowance made a whooping £120million last year, £11m more than his rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, C.Ronaldo who is on a £688k weekly pay at Juventus, made £109million last year.

Meanwhile, Messi and Ronaldo are the only players to surpass the £100m mark on the list which was made up from their wages, bonuses, endorsements, commercial revenue, and other streams.

Nonetheless, PSG player, Neymar earned £87m last year while Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale received £35.45m to come no.3 amd no.4 respectively on the Top 10 highest-paid players for the year under review.

See full list below…

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)